Netflix launches paid account sharing in the United States: How much it will cost you
Published
The Netflix password sharing crackdown has begun in the U.S. Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix account sharing restrictions.
Published
The Netflix password sharing crackdown has begun in the U.S. Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix account sharing restrictions.
The writing has been on the wall for a while, but Netflix is finally ending account "sharing between households."