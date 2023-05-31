Want a free Chipotle burrito? Watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami
"When they hit a three, burritos are free," Chipotle announced ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Full Game 1 Highlights | June 1 | 2022-2023 NBA Finals
The Denver Nuggets protected home court and now lead the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1. The two time MVP..