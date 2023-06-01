National Donut Day 2023 deals: Get free donuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and more Friday
National Donut Day 2023 has arrived with free doughnuts and deals at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, Tim Hortons and more donut shops.
It's one of the sweetest days of the year, National Donut Day, the first Friday of June of each year. Check out these even sweeter..