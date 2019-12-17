Coroners Appeal: James Darren Sykes, Bradford

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Tuesday 17th December 2019



Coroners Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of James Darren Sykes from Bradford.



Mr Sykes, aged 48 and from Bradford, passed away on 12th December 2019.



Anyone with information regarding the relatives of Mr Sykes should contact Coroners Officer Vicki Illingworth on 01274 373721.



