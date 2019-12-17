Global  

Coroners Appeal: James Darren Sykes, Bradford

West Yorkshire Police Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Tuesday 17th December 2019

Coroners Officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of James Darren Sykes from Bradford.

Mr Sykes, aged 48 and from Bradford, passed away on 12th December 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the relatives of Mr Sykes should contact Coroners Officer Vicki Illingworth on 01274 373721.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
