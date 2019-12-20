Global  

Detectives Appeal for Information Following Bank Robbery in Slaithwaite

West Yorkshire Police Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Friday, 20 December 2019*

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Slaithwaite on Saturday 14 December.

Between 9.30 and 10.30am, the suspect entered Lloyds bank on Carr Lane and threatened a worker at the branch with a hammer and screwdriver.

The suspect then made off with a large quantity of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
