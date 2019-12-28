Wanted: Ben Gould Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Police are appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Ben Gould, who is sought for a malicious communication offence and assault.



Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him.



Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of Ben, who is described as white male, 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair.



He has links to the Truro and Camborne areas.



Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number CR/110317/19.





--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

