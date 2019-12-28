Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wanted: Ben Gould

Devon and Cornwall Police Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Police are appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Ben Gould, who is sought for a malicious communication offence and assault.

Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him.

Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of Ben, who is described as white male, 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair.

He has links to the Truro and Camborne areas.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number CR/110317/19.


--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Darth Vader visits boy in hospital after his fourth brain surgery [Video]Darth Vader visits boy in hospital after his fourth brain surgery

Darth Vader and two Storm Troopers visited a boy called Ezra in Houston, Texas earlier this month after his fourth brain surgery. It's not the first time, Lord Vader has visited Ezra and the two..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Nolan Gould “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet [Video]Nolan Gould “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Nolan Gould on the blue carpet at the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the highly anticipated conclusion of the..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 00:48Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.