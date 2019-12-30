Global  

Statement: Police at Former Bank, Batley

West Yorkshire Police Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Monday, 30 December 2019

Police attended the former bank premises in Commercial Street, Batley yesterday (Sunday) in relation to enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Road closures were put in place to allow officers to search the building.

These searches are continuing today and the road closures remain in place.

There is no risk to the public at this time.

More information will follow in due course.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
