Statement: Police at Former Bank, Batley

Police attended the former bank premises in Commercial Street, Batley yesterday (Sunday) in relation to enquiries by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.



Road closures were put in place to allow officers to search the building.



These searches are continuing today and the road closures remain in place.



There is no risk to the public at this time.



More information will follow in due course.



