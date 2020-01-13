Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition

West Yorkshire Police Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
As schools return for the beginning of a new year, pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 are being challenged to develop an innovative crime prevention resource to help keep each other safe online.

In the fight against these issues, West Yorkshire Police and the county's Police and Crime Commissioner have joined forces to run a schools cyber crime competition for the third year.

Young people taking part are challenged to form a team and design a resource to help keep people safe online. It can take any form such as a website, leaflet, phone app or even a rap.

read more

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ColneValleyHudd

ColneValleyHuddersfield RT @WestYorksOPCC: News: School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition Open to years 7, 8 and 9 - f… 13 minutes ago

DavinaFlaherty

Davina Flaherty RT @WestYorksPolice: Latest News : School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition #police https://t.… 1 hour ago

WestYorksPolice

West Yorkshire Police Latest News : School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition #police https://t.co/Gof1DkdGTH 1 hour ago

WestYorksOPCC

West Yorks PCC News: School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition Open to years 7, 8 and… https://t.co/4Ocu5Pcshu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.