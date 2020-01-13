School children challenged to create the cyber X-Factor in online safety competition

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As schools return for the beginning of a new year, pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 are being challenged to develop an innovative crime prevention resource to help keep each other safe online.



In the fight against these issues, West Yorkshire Police and the county's Police and Crime Commissioner have joined forces to run a schools cyber crime competition for the third year.



Young people taking part are challenged to form a team and design a resource to help keep people safe online. It can take any form such as a website, leaflet, phone app or even a rap.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.


