Appeal After Man Injured In Leeds Park Robbery.

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during a robbery in a Leeds park.



The victim, a 37-year-old man, was attacked in Cross Flatts Park, of Dewsbury Road, Beeston, sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday, January 14.



He was punched during the incident and suffered a broken eye socket.



An Amazon Fire tablet computer was stolen.



