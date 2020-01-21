Appeal After Man Injured In Leeds Park Robbery.

|
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
*Tuesday, January 21, 2020*
Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during a robbery in a Leeds park.
The victim, a 37-year-old man, was attacked in Cross Flatts Park, of Dewsbury Road, Beeston, sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday, January 14.
He was punched during the incident and suffered a broken eye socket.
An Amazon Fire tablet computer was stolen.
