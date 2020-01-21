Global  

Appeal After Man Injured In Leeds Park Robbery.

West Yorkshire Police Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
*Tuesday, January 21, 2020*

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured during a robbery in a Leeds park.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was attacked in Cross Flatts Park, of Dewsbury Road, Beeston, sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday, January 14.

He was punched during the incident and suffered a broken eye socket.

An Amazon Fire tablet computer was stolen.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
