Free public event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2020

Devon and Cornwall Police Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Devon & Cornwall Police and partner agencies are marking this year’s National Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday 27 January 2020) with a free public event – “Standing Together” to commemorate those who lost their lives, celebrate survivors and educate people about genocide.

The event, being hosted at Truro Cathedral, will begin at 1pm with a candle-lighting ceremony in remembrance.  Visitors will then have the opportunity to view exhibitions about genocide.  There will also be artwork by Albert Reuss (1889-1975) – a Jewish painter and sculpture who came to England in 1938 following Hitler’s annexation of Austria.  The event continues into the evening with an Evensong service at 5.30pm, then a discussion of Albert Reuss’ life story by experts in the field at 7.30pm.

Acting Police Sergeant Kevin Silver from Devon & Cornwall Police Diversity Team said: “We may think that the Holocaust was something that happened many years ago in one country, but the sad reality is that genocides have continually occurred in various places across the world and are still happening today.  It is important for everyone to understand the reasons why they happen and learn lessons so we can prevent them taking place in the future.  

“As a police service, we are committed to serving everyone living in our communities regardless of their race, gender reassignment, disability, religion or belief, sexual orientation and age and it is important for us to be tolerant of everyone.  This event allows an opportunity for us to discuss and educate people on a very sensitive subject, bringing together some of the diverse communities and victims of this horrendous crime.”

Albert Reuss’ artwork and the Holocaust exhibition will be on display in Truro Cathedral until Monday 3 February 2020.  For more information about the event visit the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust website - hmd.org.uk

