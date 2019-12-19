Global  

CCTV appeal over suspected bank card fraud

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
CCTV footage shows man we want to speak to in connection with a fraud case in Bristol --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
