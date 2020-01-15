Global  

Serious collision, Colyton

Devon and Cornwall Police Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A cyclist has been injured following a serious collision which happened on New Sidmouth Road on Thursday16 January.

At approximately 10.20am, a red Suzuki Jimny collided with a black Ford fiesta, the Jimny also collided with a pedal cyclist which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he currently remains.

The Air Ambulance, ambulance crews, the fire service and police were all in attendance and the cyclist had to be rescued from a culvert beside the road.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the collision but had left prior to police arrival.

Please contact police via [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting police log number 199 16/01/20.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
