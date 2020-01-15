Serious collision, Colyton Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )





At approximately 10.20am, a red Suzuki Jimny collided with a black Ford fiesta, the Jimny also collided with a pedal cyclist which was travelling in the opposite direction.



The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he currently remains.



The Air Ambulance, ambulance crews, the fire service and police were all in attendance and the cyclist had to be rescued from a culvert beside the road.



Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the collision but had left prior to police arrival.



Please contact police via



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. A cyclist has been injured following a serious collision which happened on New Sidmouth Road on Thursday16 January.At approximately 10.20am, a red Suzuki Jimny collided with a black Ford fiesta, the Jimny also collided with a pedal cyclist which was travelling in the opposite direction.The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he currently remains.The Air Ambulance, ambulance crews, the fire service and police were all in attendance and the cyclist had to be rescued from a culvert beside the road.Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the collision but had left prior to police arrival.Please contact police via [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting police log number 199 16/01/20.--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Police hunt hit-and-driver after man is mowed down and killed near to football stadium Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver after a 57-year-old man was mowed down and killed near to a football stadium. Emergency services rushed to Bescot Crescent in Walsall, West Mids., after a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:24Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Appeal: Serious Road Traffic Collision, York Road, Leeds *Saturday 1 February 2020* Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision involved an elderly woman in Leeds. Officers were...

West Yorkshire Police 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this