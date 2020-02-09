Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Police News > Notts officer called up by GB Police Football team for European Championship

Notts officer called up by GB Police Football team for European Championship

Nottinghamshire Police Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been called up by the Great Britain Police football team for the European Championships and is set to face Germany, Holland and Ireland this summer in Norway.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Guy Tears Up After Seeing His Favorite Football Team Win the Championship

Guy Tears Up After Seeing His Favorite Football Team Win the Championship 00:33

 This guy was a life long fan of a football team and wanted to see them win in the final championship. When he saw the final touchdown score, he couldn't hold back his emotions and teared up.

Recent related videos from verified sources

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground [Video]EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of slamming a police officer to the ground during his arrest in Grove City, Ohio. The incident was captured on a police car's dash camera.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

JMU football team making preps for FCS Championship [Video]JMU football team making preps for FCS Championship

JMU football team making preps for FCS Championship

Credit: WDBJPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is being sued by the California police officer he scuffled with in the moments after his team won the NBA championship last...
CBC.ca

Two New York City police officers shot and wounded in separate attacks

A New York City police officer was shot and wounded in a police station on Sunday morning about 12 hours after another officer was wounded while he sat in his...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comSeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.