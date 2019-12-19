Global  

Pedestrian seriously injured in Bristol city centre collision

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The collision happened in Lewins Mead at around 4am on Sunday 9 February. --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
