UPDATE: Fatal collision, Tavistock

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Police are appealing for motorists who may have dashcam footage of a fatal collision in Tavistock to come forward.



An 80-year-old man from Callington died following the incident which occurred at around 3.10pm on Saturday 18 January on Plymouth Road.



Officers would particularly like to speak to the man who identified himself as a medic and assisted the casualty.



A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of the collision.



Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting Log 538, 18/01/2020.



