Force Marks Safer Internet Day

Cyber specialists from West Yorkshire Police are supporting a global initiative which aims to promote a better internet.



Safer Internet Day is an annual event held across the world – this year on Tuesday 11 February.



And the Force is going a step further – by promoting the message of a better internet through a series of events across the entire week.



From today - Monday 10 February - the Force will issue a short video every day (Monday to Friday) offering helpful advice to avoid cyber crime.



