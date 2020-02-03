Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Police News > Force Marks Safer Internet Day

Force Marks Safer Internet Day

West Yorkshire Police Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Cyber specialists from West Yorkshire Police are supporting a global initiative which aims to promote a better internet.

Safer Internet Day is an annual event held across the world – this year on Tuesday 11 February.

And the Force is going a step further – by promoting the message of a better internet through a series of events across the entire week.

From today - Monday 10 February - the Force will issue a short video every day (Monday to Friday) offering helpful advice to avoid cyber crime.

read more

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Safer Internet Day' Aims To Teach Parents About Emerging Online Issues [Video]'Safer Internet Day' Aims To Teach Parents About Emerging Online Issues

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, 93% of teens aged 12-17 are online on a regular basis. As kids grow up in a digital age, many parents and guardians are finding it hard to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Meet Group Participates in Safer Internet Day, Hosts Public Dating Safety Webinar

The Meet Group Participates in Safer Internet Day, Hosts Public Dating Safety WebinarNEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)---- $MEET #apps--The Meet Group, Inc., joins with safety experts and dating industry executives to recognize February 11th as...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

apdcomms

APD Cyber specialists from West Yorkshire Police are supporting a global initiative which aims to promote a better inte… https://t.co/ULnk46a6gV 6 hours ago

androiddevRTbot

#AndroidDev RT @AlertsCyber: Force Marks Safer Internet Day #CyberSecurity #cyberattacks #AndroidDev https://t.co/Fqt80g1y8c 8 hours ago

AlertsCyber

Cyber Alerts Force Marks Safer Internet Day #CyberSecurity #cyberattacks #AndroidDev https://t.co/Fqt80g1y8c 8 hours ago

Idaeus396

Craig Lowe RT @WestYorksPolice: Latest News : Force Marks Safer Internet Day #police https://t.co/Vj5uz5hFS2 9 hours ago

WestYorksPolice

West Yorkshire Police Latest News : Force Marks Safer Internet Day #police https://t.co/Vj5uz5hFS2 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.