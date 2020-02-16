Global  

Appeal: Firearms Discharge, Dalton, Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
*Sunday 16 February 2020*

Detectives are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in the Dalton area of Huddersfield last night (Saturday 15 February.)

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
