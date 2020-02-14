Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Police News > Updated statement ahead of planned youth climate protest in Bristol

Updated statement ahead of planned youth climate protest in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Constabulary Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Public advice issued ahead of youth climate protest in Bristol this week --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London [Video]Violent scenes as youth climate protesters clash with police in central London

Young climate change protesters participating in the YouthStrike4Climate on Friday (February 14) in central London clashed with police.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Statement on planned youth climate protest in Bristol

Peaceful protest planned but numbers may cause disruption --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please...
Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Greta Thunberg to join youth climate strike in Bristol

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is coming to the UK on Friday to take part in a youth protest in Bristol.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.