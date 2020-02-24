Global  

Domestic abuse victim reported fiancee to the police days before her wedding day

Nottinghamshire Police Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A domestic abuse victim admitted to police officers that she was being abused by her fiancée days before her wedding day.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
