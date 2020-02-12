Fatal collision, A30 near Exeter Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )





As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.



Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be on the A30.



Lane one of the road remains closed at this time.



Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, or email



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. Police were called at around 1.55am on Friday 6 March with reports of a collision between a Royal Mail goods vehicle and a pedestrian on the A30 Honiton-bound carriageway, by the off-slip for Exeter Airport.As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be on the A30.Lane one of the road remains closed at this time.Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, or email [email protected] , with information quoting log number 41 of 6 March 2020.--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Two dead in wrong way head-on collision on the JFK Freeway Two dead in wrong way head-on collision on the JFK Freeway Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:20Published 2 weeks ago 68-Year-Old Man Dies In Crash A man is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Wayne Township. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:16Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this