Fatal collision, A30 near Exeter

Devon and Cornwall Police Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Police were called at around 1.55am on Friday 6 March with reports of a collision between a Royal Mail goods vehicle and a pedestrian on the A30 Honiton-bound carriageway, by the off-slip for Exeter Airport.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed while a forensic examination took place.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and how the pedestrian came to be on the A30.

Lane one of the road remains closed at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, or email [email protected], with information quoting log number 41 of 6 March 2020.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
