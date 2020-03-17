Missing Person - Robert John Black

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Devon and Cornwall Police are concerned for the welfare of 84 year old Robert John Black from St Just, Cornwall. Robert was last seen leaving his home address at 2.30pm on Monday 16^th March 2020 driving his grey Volvo V70 estate, EO02XZY. Robert is described as a white male, 6ft 1inch tall, well built with white curly hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark grey fluffy round-necked top, jeans and brown lace up shoes. Any sightings or anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts are encouraged to phone Devon and Cornwall Police on 999 quoting log reference DCP-20200316-0814.



