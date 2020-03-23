Images Appeal: Suspects Sought In Drug Dealing Investigation

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Detectives leading an investigation into drug dealing in Bradford have released images of three males they would like to identify.



Operation Errantdance, which targeted dealers operating in the East area of the city and around the outskirts of the city centre, has so far seen 40 people brought before the courts, with sentences passed totalling more than 100 years to date.



