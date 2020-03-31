Vast majority of public complying with coronavirus rules – Chief Constable

Colleen Rattigan Loving all the posts from officers in Northants showing empty public spaces this weekend & again today! The vast ma… https://t.co/eZdlURCPd0 1 day ago

Dawn Megli VC District Attorney Greg Totten said the DA has two roles here: protect public health by ensuring enforcement, and… https://t.co/IZcfvLvExh 1 day ago

Jude Rawlings @DeensDena @simon_price01 The people dying now were infected before the lockdown. Nor do prison staff have PPE. The… https://t.co/ozZxt74AXa 3 days ago

Anna RT @bertybobby: @ChrisMasonBBC @BBCPolitics How to lose public support in an instant. Vast, vast majority are complying. 4 days ago

JH Vast, vast majority complying. Let one kid ruin it for the class. Alienate the public. Provide yet more work for st… https://t.co/OQUiESOnJV 4 days ago

Grandmaster Trash Unacceptable shifting of blame to public. Vast majority are complying, case rises are due to***government policy… https://t.co/nPF9foCKNh 4 days ago

Rob Povey @ChrisMasonBBC @BBCPolitics How to lose public support in an instant. Vast, vast majority are complying. 4 days ago