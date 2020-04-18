Global  

Man arrested following flat fire in Nottingham

Man arrested following flat fire in Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
A 50-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of arson with intent following a flat fire.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
