Man arrested following flat fire in Nottingham

Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Chinese man lights catkin flowers on fire setting nearby vehicles and flats alight 00:53 A man in northern China lit catkin flowers on fire, setting vehicles and flats alight. In the video, shot in the city of Handan in Hebei Province on March 28, a man took a lighter out of his pocket and lit the catkins on the ground. The man then tried to use a broom to put out the fire after he...