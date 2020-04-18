'Sextortion' scam alert

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Fraud and Cyber Crime Units are encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant against ‘sextortion’ scams during Coronavirus. --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.

