Avon and Somerset Constabulary Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Stephen Lawrence Day celebrates the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence. The day aims to recognise the part we all play in creating a society that treats everyone with fairness and respect. --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
josephinobimpeh

josephine RT @lorrainemking: On this day 27 years ago an innocent teenager was murdered purely because he was black. We all know what happened afterw… 3 seconds ago

HeulwenAJ

Heulwen Ann RT @SRTRC_England: Today is #StephenLawrenceDay. 27 years after his #racist murder we remember Stephen and send #Solidarity to @NLawrenceO… 6 seconds ago

paulmiller1902

Paul Miller🇬🇧🙏🧘‍♂️ RT @BluehandRising: @KateBolger7 They always crop that picture of stephen lawrence dont they.. do they realise he is doing the *Black Power… 10 seconds ago

andydalessio2

Andy D'Alessio #Socialist RT @TheMendozaWoman: Saddest thing on the Stephen Lawrence anniversary is that it’d be *less* shocking if his murder happened today. The ra… 20 seconds ago

traceye04256666

tracey RT @1987Caucus: 27 years ago today, Stephen Lawrence was murdered because he was black. #StephenLawrenceDay serves as a reminder of the tas… 25 seconds ago

kiran205

Kiran Khan RT @CEOAnneFrankUK: Stephen Lawrence and Anne Frank: two hugely talented young people, both robbed of their futures by racism. Now it's up… 27 seconds ago

MPSTollington

Tollington Police RT @metpoliceuk: Today, we join the nation in celebrating #StephenLawrenceDay. This year, as we celebrate Stephen’s life and legacy, we wi… 29 seconds ago

