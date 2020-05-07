Police and partners thank residents for their support

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Devon, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Resilience Forum (LRF) would like to say a big ‘thank you’ for the way communities have responded to the government restrictions so far, but remind everyone that we can’t become complacent.



The Devon, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Resilience Forum (LRF) is a multi-agency partnership of all the organisations that are required to prepare for an emergency in the LRF area. It includes the Emergency Services, Local Authorities, Health Services, Maritime Coastguard Agency, Environment Agency, Voluntary Organisations, Utility Companies and Transport Providers.



These challenging times have required a huge group effort and the LRF are very impressed with the way the majority of residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have come together to make an impact.



It is difficult being away from family, friends and loved ones, but this situation does need all of us to take a moment and think about what we’re doing and to assess the potential risk. Your actions will have a knock on affect to others so please think twice before you act.



Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who is helping to play their part in the national effort and remind you that everything you do impacts others.



“Please be fair to your community members, before you leave your home ask yourself if it’s fair and if it’s right to do so? Your actions will affect others – help us to protect the communities of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by continuing to stay home and stay safe.”



Cornwall Council Leader Julian German said: “The overwhelming majority of people have listened to our request not to visit Cornwall at the moment – and we want to thank each and every one of you for playing your part.



“We must remind ourselves of why we are all doing this - to protect our NHS and save lives. Thank you all for helping us to keep our residents in Cornwall safe. We look forward to welcoming people back to our beautiful Cornwall as soon as it is safe to do so.”



Cllr Judy Pearce, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: "Our Beach car parks are closed, as are the bars and restaurants that visitors and day-trippers would use.



"The keyworkers in our local shops and supermarkets are working round the clock to provide provisions and essentials for local people. If you come here to visit you will be putting extra pressure on them at a time when they are already stretched, and you may be putting local people at risk. Please save your visit for when this is all over when we shall look forward to seeing you."



Cllr Neil Jory Leader of West Devon Borough Council added: "Thank you to everyone who has so far been sticking to the lockdown rules. Because of your sacrifices, we have not seen the huge number of cases here that other areas have seen.



"Thank you also to the second homes owners and tourists who have stayed away. You are helping to protect our vulnerable communities and enable our key workers to respond to the pandemic.



"But now is not the time to rest on our laurels. This bank holiday please keep up the good work, stay in your primary residence, your home county and if you are a South West local, take your daily exercise close to your home. Please do not be tempted to break the rules."



Please keep up the good efforts and continue to stay at home and stay safe.



#ThinkTwice #VirtualVisit #StayHomeSaveLives

















