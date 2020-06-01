Appeal after Plymouth robbery Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )





--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Keyham, Plymouth, which left a man with facial injuries.The incident took place in a small dog walking park between Royal Navy Avenue and Moor View around 7pm on Thursday 14 May.A man was approached by three males who demanded his personal belongings. The victim was punched in the face and then kicked while he was on the ground. His bank card and mobile phone were taken.The victim, in his 40s and from Plymouth, sustained cuts and bruises to his head and face, and some of his teeth were knocked out. He managed to run away from the offenders.Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them via [email protected] or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/038633/20.--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

