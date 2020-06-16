Global  

Appeal For Recall To Prison: Nicky Rayner

West Yorkshire Police Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Police are appealing for information about Nicky Rayner, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Rayner, who is 38 and from Bradford, was released on licence last July after serving part of a sentence for possession of a bladed article in a public place. 

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
