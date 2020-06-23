Wanted Appeal: Wasim Mumtaz, Keighley Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Police are appealing for information about Wasim Mumtaz, who is wanted in connection with an offence of arson.



Mumtaz is 37 and from Keighley, although also has links to Bradford and Burnley.



Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said:



“Our officers are continuing to make enquiries into the whereabouts of Mumtaz, who we would like to speak to about an offence of arson in Keighley from earlier this year.



