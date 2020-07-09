Three charged in connection to incidents at Truro protest Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Police have charged three people with public order offences in connection to incidents at the Black Lives Matter Protests in Truro on 15 June.



Officers initially arrested five people in connection to the matters.



A 19-year-old man from St Austell and a 58-year-old woman from Falmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been released with no further action being taken.



The following three men have been charged with Section 5 public order offences:



- Ronald Tregas, aged 35 of Acacia Road, Falmouth



- Charlie McClements, aged 23 of Oakfield Road, Falmouth



- Luke Norman, aged 31 of Malpas Road, Truro



They are due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates Court on Thursday 3 September.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.

