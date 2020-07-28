Global  
 

West Yorkshire Police Launch Safer Roads Media Submissions Portal

West Yorkshire Police Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
*Tuesday 28 July 2020*

West Yorkshire Police have launched a new system where the force will receive dash cam footage and other forms of digital media from members of the public of where a suspected offence relating to road safety has taken place.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
