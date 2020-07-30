|
Appeal: Assault On Teenager By Youths, Allerton, Bradford
*Thursday 20 July 2020*
Bradford Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted by a group of males in Allerton
The Bradford West NPT would like to speak to anyone who has information about a serious assault by a group of teenage males on a 16-year-old male in the Allerton area yesterday (29 July).
Enquiries are underway and one arrest has so far been made in connection with the incident.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
