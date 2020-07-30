Appeal: Assault On Teenager By Youths, Allerton, Bradford Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bradford Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted by a group of males in Allerton



The Bradford West NPT would like to speak to anyone who has information about a serious assault by a group of teenage males on a 16-year-old male in the Allerton area yesterday (29 July).



Enquiries are underway and one arrest has so far been made in connection with the incident.



