Serious collision - A375 Sidbury, Devon Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

On Saturday 01^st August 2020, Police were called to a single vehicle collision on the A375 just north of Sidbury, Sidmouth, Devon.



The male driver was taken to RD&E hospital, having sustained serious injuries.



Local officers, as well as officers from the Roads' Policing Team, attended and a forensic examination of the scene was conducted.



Once a full examination of the scene had been completed, the roads were re-opened. Police would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.

