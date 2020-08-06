Appeal: Serious Road Traffic Collision, Midgely, Wakefield Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in the Midgely area of Wakefield.



The Eastern Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident which took place on the A637 Bar Lane between Flockton and Midgely, Wakefield, at around 2215 hours on Tuesday 4th August 2020.



It occurred after a silver BMW 1 Series car and a silver Toyota RAV4, which were travelling in opposite directions, collided with each other.



