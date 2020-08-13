|
Update: Officers Appeal To Trace Taxi Driver Who Witnessed Collision in Midgley
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
*Thursday 13 August 2020*
Police are appealing to trace a witness to a collision, which happened in the Midgley area of Wakefield on Thursday 4 August.
The collision happened on the A637 Bar Lane between Flockton and Midgley, Wakefield at around 10.15pm, and was involving a silver BMW 1 series car and a silver Toyota RAV4.
Officers would like to speak to a Taxi driver who was driving in the area at the time of the collision.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this