Update: Officers Appeal To Trace Taxi Driver Who Witnessed Collision in Midgley Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

*Thursday 13 August 2020*



Police are appealing to trace a witness to a collision, which happened in the Midgley area of Wakefield on Thursday 4 August.



The collision happened on the A637 Bar Lane between Flockton and Midgley, Wakefield at around 10.15pm, and was involving a silver BMW 1 series car and a silver Toyota RAV4.



Officers would like to speak to a Taxi driver who was driving in the area at the time of the collision.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this West Yorkshire Police Update: Officers Appeal To Trace Taxi Driver Who Witnessed Collision in Midgley #police https://t.co/5ymDKcTgFt https://t.co/MLQ3HuWrRZ 17 minutes ago 🐶Julie Price 🐶 RT @PoliceChester: Update – Detectives investigating a disturbance on Francis Street in Chester are appealing to the public to help trace a… 3 days ago Chester Police Update – Detectives investigating a disturbance on Francis Street in Chester are appealing to the public to help tr… https://t.co/85w2xX5z14 3 days ago