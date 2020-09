West Yorkshire Police Backs #ProjectEDWARD Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

*Monday 14 September 2020*



West Yorkshire Police is supporting the NPCC ‘One Road One Week’ and ‘Project EDWARD’ #ProjectEDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) campaign this week.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Missing 80-year-old hiker turns up as family prepare to make appeal



Missing walker, 80-year-old Harry Harvey, turns up after two days, just as hisfamily and police gathered to make a plea for help. Mr Harvey, from Tynemouth,was reported missing on Sunday after he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this