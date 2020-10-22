West Yorkshire Police Urging The Public to Stay Safe This Halloween Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Thursday 22 October, 2020*



West Yorkshire Police is urging the public to stay safe this Halloween amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.



This year, many Halloween traditions such as trick or treating are to be avoided due to restrictions that are currently in place across all of the county of West Yorkshire.



