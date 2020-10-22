|
West Yorkshire Police Urging The Public to Stay Safe This Halloween
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
*Thursday 22 October, 2020*
West Yorkshire Police is urging the public to stay safe this Halloween amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
This year, many Halloween traditions such as trick or treating are to be avoided due to restrictions that are currently in place across all of the county of West Yorkshire.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this