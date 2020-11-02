Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Appeal: Retail Park Burglary, Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
*Monday 2 November 2020*

Police are issuing images of men they want to speak with following a burglary at a business premises in Huddersfield.

read more

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like