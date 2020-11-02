Appeal: Retail Park Burglary, Huddersfield Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Monday 2 November 2020*



Police are issuing images of men they want to speak with following a burglary at a business premises in Huddersfield.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

