Force offer scam advice following increase in software service fraud
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Nottinghamshire Police is aware of an increase in reports from a scam referred to as ‘Computer Software Service Fraud’.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
Nottinghamshire Police is aware of an increase in reports from a scam referred to as ‘Computer Software Service Fraud’.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this