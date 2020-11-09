Wanted: Calne Hewitt
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Police appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on theft offences, last seen in Fowey.
Calne Hewitt is wanted by Humberside Police for breaching a court order and by Lincolnshire Police for failing to appear at court for a theft offence.
He was last seen in Fowey on Wednesday 9 September where he is suspected of a theft at Shipmates newsagents on the Esplanade.
He is understood to be in south Cornwall but is known to travel widely.
Hewitt was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, blue jumper, grey trainers and glasses, with a moustache.
If he is sighted, people are asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. Alternatively, anyone who thinks they may have seen him and know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference, CR/076897/20.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
Police appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on theft offences, last seen in Fowey.
Calne Hewitt is wanted by Humberside Police for breaching a court order and by Lincolnshire Police for failing to appear at court for a theft offence.
He was last seen in Fowey on Wednesday 9 September where he is suspected of a theft at Shipmates newsagents on the Esplanade.
He is understood to be in south Cornwall but is known to travel widely.
Hewitt was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, blue jumper, grey trainers and glasses, with a moustache.
If he is sighted, people are asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. Alternatively, anyone who thinks they may have seen him and know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference, CR/076897/20.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources