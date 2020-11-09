Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wanted: Calne Hewitt

Devon and Cornwall Police Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Police appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on theft offences, last seen in Fowey.

Calne Hewitt is wanted by Humberside Police for breaching a court order and by Lincolnshire Police for failing to appear at court for a theft offence.

He was last seen in Fowey on Wednesday 9 September where he is suspected of a theft at Shipmates newsagents on the Esplanade.

He is understood to be in south Cornwall but is known to travel widely.

Hewitt was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, blue jumper, grey trainers and glasses, with a moustache.

If he is sighted, people are asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. Alternatively, anyone who thinks they may have seen him and know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference, CR/076897/20.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: Kicking Off Friday Night Football Playoffs

Kicking Off Friday Night Football Playoffs

 Sports director Lynden Blake is at Madison city stadium getting ready for Hewitt-Trussville vs James Clemens

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Snowfall Of The Season [Video]

First Snowfall Of The Season

CBS2's John Elliott reports from Hewitt, N.J., where folks woke up to a wintry surprise.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published
Camel sits on car bonnet at safari park leaving a massive dent [Video]

Camel sits on car bonnet at safari park leaving a massive dent

A family were left with a massive dent in the front of their car after a 75st CAMEL at a safari park sat on the bonnet.Annie Andrews, 40, and her partner took their kids to Knowsley Safari Park to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
911 Season 4 - Help Is On The Way [Video]

911 Season 4 - Help Is On The Way

911 Season 4 - Help Is On The Way 9-1-1 Season 4 premieres this January on FOX. Starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Indiana’s Jacolby Hewitt makes a big catch to set up a Hoosiers’ TD, extends lead over Michigan, 31-14

Indiana’s Jacolby Hewitt makes a big catch to set up a Hoosiers’ TD, extends lead over Michigan, 31-14 Indiana Hoosiers' Stevie Scott III scores a 1-yard touchdown following a big catch by Jacolby Hewitt. Indiana extends their lead 31-14 over the Michigan...
FOX Sports

Diana documentary says she spent weekends in Devon with lover

Diana documentary says she spent weekends in Devon with lover Her former bodyguard said she would stay with James Hewitt at his mother's cottage
Torquay Herald Express

Coronavirus: Five highs and five lows in our struggle through the latest restrictions

Coronavirus: Five highs and five lows in our struggle through the latest restrictions As NI reaches midway point of the latest dos and don'ts, Ralph Hewitt looks at the positives and negatives of the lockdown, which ends next Friday, November 13.
Belfast Telegraph