Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death of Peter Sutcliffe: Statements From Chief Constable John Robins On Behalf Of West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
*Friday November 13, 2020*

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins has today commented on behalf of the force regarding the death of Peter Sutcliffe.  He also apologised to relatives for the additional distress and anxiety caused by the language, tone and terminology used by senior officers at the time in relation to Peter Sutcliffe’s victims.

Both statements are below.

*RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF PETER SUTCLIFFE*

read more

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74 00:35

 Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England. He was an inmate at FranklandPrison, Durham.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus. The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:04Published
Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
CM Yogi attends promotion ceremony of PAC personnel in Lucknow [Video]

CM Yogi attends promotion ceremony of PAC personnel in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath attended promotion ceremony programme of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in Lucknow on November 13. 5,042 PAC constables have been promoted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:08Published