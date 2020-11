Did you witness burglary at caravan in Glastonbury? Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A number of items were stolen on 11-12 November from a caravan in Glastonbury. --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like