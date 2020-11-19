Wanted: Carne Hewitt

Global  
 

Devon and Cornwall Police Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on theft offences, last seen in Fowey.

Carne Hewitt, pictured, is wanted by Humberside Police for breaching a court order and by Lincolnshire Police for failing to appear at court for a theft offence.

He was last seen in Fowey on Wednesday 9 September where he is suspected of a theft at Shipmates newsagents on the Esplanade.

He is understood to be in south Cornwall but is known to travel widely.

Hewitt was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, blue jumper, grey trainers and glasses, with a moustache.

If he is sighted, people are asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. Alternatively, anyone who thinks they may have seen him and know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference, CR/076897/20.

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.
