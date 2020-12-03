Major incident declared after explosion in Avonmouth
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
There have been a number of casualties following a large explosion in Avonmouth this morning (Thursday 3 December). --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
There have been a number of casualties following a large explosion in Avonmouth this morning (Thursday 3 December). --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources