Specials and volunteers honoured at Citizens in Policing Regional Awards 2020
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Specials and volunteers honoured at Citizens in Policing Regional Awards 2020 The exceptional efforts of Avon and Somerset’s specials and volunteers have been recognised at the Citizens in Policing Regional Awards 2020. The force won in three out of five award categories which recognise the invaluable contributions of volunteer officers across the South West: Special Constabulary […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
Specials and volunteers honoured at Citizens in Policing Regional Awards 2020 The exceptional efforts of Avon and Somerset’s specials and volunteers have been recognised at the Citizens in Policing Regional Awards 2020. The force won in three out of five award categories which recognise the invaluable contributions of volunteer officers across the South West: Special Constabulary […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources