Update Regarding Explosion And House Fire, Green Lane, Illingworth, Halifax

West Yorkshire Police Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
*Saturday December 5, 2020*

Police are working with partners as enquiries continue to investigate the cause of an explosion on Green Lane, Illingworth which caused severe damage to a property on Saturday morning.

Halifax Police have been supporting the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service response to the incident and subsequent fire, which was reported to police by the fire service at about 7.40am on Saturday morning (5 December).

Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
