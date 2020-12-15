Season's Greetings from Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner have thanked residents for their cooperation throughout a challenging year, as well as wishing the people of Nottinghamshire a ‘Happy Christmas’.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old party's campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal...