Leeds Drug Dealers Caught With Gun Jailed For Nearly 20 Years. Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Tuesday, December 22, 2020*



Two men who ran a large-scale cocaine dealing operation from house in a Leeds student area where they kept a gun have been jailed following an investigation by specialist detectives.



Officers from Leeds District Precision Team, which supports the force-wide Programme Precision initiative to tackle serious and organised crime that impacts on local communities, used covert tactics to target the pair in May and June this year.



