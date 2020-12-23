Force generosity brings festive cheer to children through the Chief Constable’s charity of the year Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Boxes of presents were collected and delivered by staff to Go Beyond, which was unanimously voted the Chief Constable’s chosen charity this year and handed a cheque for £5,000.



Go Beyond, formerly known as Chicks, is a small charity who run respite or children that need a break from their current circumstances – youngsters living in poverty, suffering neglect or spending their childhoods caring for their parents and siblings.



Founded by two Devon teachers in 1992 it has helped almost 17,000 children and sends Christmas gifts to each child who has been on a break.



The Citizens in Policing team contacted the charity to see how they could assist this Christmas season, after what has been a particularly challenging year with centres closed by the pandemic.



In November collection boxes were set up at stations across the force and more than 1,000 gifts were donated by officers, staff and police volunteers.



Police volunteer drivers from offered to collect the presents and delivered them all to Bodmin where they were picked up by Sarah Corber and Elaine Fell from Citizens in Policing and taken to Go Beyond’s Cornish centre at Tywardreath.



The volunteers helped charity staff sort and wrap the gifts ready for Christmas Day in a socially distanced event.



This was followed by a virtual handover of a £5,000 cheque from the Chief Constable’s Charity Foundation to Go Beyond’s CEO Victoria Aspinall.



The cash will go towards funding week-long breaks for around ten children next year at the organisation’s retreats in Devon and Cornwall.



Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “Go Beyond is a wonderful example of the essential need for charities within our society, particularly those which help children and the most vulnerable. This year has been particularly challenging, with many youngsters affected by Covid-19 as individuals and their families.



“I am delighted that the generosity of colleagues through this endeavour, bringing a little joy to children in providing 1,000 gifts, is truly heart-warming.”



Victoria Aspinall, CEO Go Beyond, said: “Our huge and sincere thanks go to all the police staff across Devon and Cornwall who have gone to such great efforts to raise funds for Go Beyond in what has been an incredibly challenging year for us and the young people we support.



“Special thanks go to all those who have donated a wonderful selection of gifts. As we speak they are being packed into boxes and sent to children’s homes across the region to share a little hope, joy and fun this Christmas time. Our huge thanks once again to all those who have supported us this year, we will be forever, truly grateful.”





